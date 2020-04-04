PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley community is honoring the Phoenix Police Commander who was shot and killed in the line of duty almost a week ago. Commander Greg Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

The shooting happened near 39th Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road. If you go to that neighborhood now, you'll find flags and posters in honor of Commander Carnicle.

“On Thursday morning, I asked the community how they felt about putting up flags and posters, and I got a really good response,” said Mindee Gaudreau, a resident of the community. “Everybody loved the idea and wanted to know how they could help.”

While keeping social distancing in mind, the community wants law enforcement officers to know just how much they appreciate them.

“The other day we had a few police officers stop by,” said Jordan Rounseville, another member of the community. “One of them, who was actually part of the event, that went down and he was just overwhelmed with emotion showing his absolute gratitude for us being out there.”

The two female officers injured in the shooting are recovering and are expected to be OK. With everything going on with the coronavirus, it’s a stressful time. Bill and Renee Kynast live a few streets away from where it happened.

“It’s hard,” Renee said. “People are having a hard time and, you know, I feel sorry for everyone that was involved in that, because everybody is feeling something about what's happening.”

They are hoping we'll get through this and end up stronger together.

“Hopefully, hopefully, we’ll come out as better people,” Renee said. “Tolerant, real tolerant and loving each other, because I know we do.”

Commander Carnicle’s funeral is on Tuesday. It is immediate family only, but will be live on Facebook. The department is also asking everyone to participate in a moment of silence at noon.