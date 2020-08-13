SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends, family and a community came together on Thursday night to hold an emotional vigil for a popular teenager who died while skateboarding in Scottsdale.

Dozens of people gathered and remembered the life of 18-year-old Austin Dallman near 128th Street and Shea Boulevard, where the crash happened earlier this month. They lit candles and had a moment of silence for him. A make-shift memorial was created for him, with flowers and more candles. His photos were also put up on a nearby pole. The memorial and fundraising efforts were set up by members of the community, some of whom didn't even know Austin, his parents said.

"He touched a lot of people," said Mark Dallman, Austin's dad. "It's been spectacular to feel the love and support from everybody in the community after this tragic loss."

Austin had just graduated from Desert Mountain High School and was planning to start at Arizona State University in the fall. His parents recalled how he helped people if they were down and tried to impact people's lives.

"I learned more about my son in the past week and I thought as a mom I knew everything," said Sharon. "In the last week, I've learned how many people's touched and how he would sit in their corner and make them laugh and make them feel special and important and crack a joke."

"He was out there changing the world," Mark said. "We're really proud of him."

Police said on Aug. 6, Austin was skateboarding in the road heading west on Shea when a driver, also heading west, hit him. He died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Detectives said speed and impairment aren't factors.

"It's raw, sheer pain and it's, it's unworldly," said Sharon. "But we're relying at each other."

Sharon has a message for other parents.

"Tell your children you love them more than anything in the world and that you would do anything to protect them and make sure that you know in your own way that your children love you," she said.

Austin's funeral is scheduled for Friday.