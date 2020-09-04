MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A community is coming together to support a Mesa police officer as he continues to recover in the hospital more than three weeks after a crash on the U.S. 60.

Officer Sean Stoddard was severely injured on Aug. 11 when a driver hit his patrol vehicle on the freeway. He had stopped to remove a ladder that was blocking a lane. Although Stoddard's emergency lights were on, an SUV hit his patrol vehicle before he could get out. The impact sent Stoddard's vehicle careening across the freeway. His brother, Brad Stoddard, said the officer suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"As we are coming to find out, they are really tough to diagnose and understand. So, he has good days and bad days but he is definitely going to have a long road to recovery," Brad said. "He has some pretty severe memory issues that he is dealing with and also his motor skills have been impaired. But he is an optimistic guy as is the family so we are optimistic and hoping for the best on his recovery."

And the community is helping. There's a fundraiser for Stoddard and his family Friday night. It's a cornhole tournament hosted by the Mesa SWAT foundation at the Barrio Brewing Co. in Mesa. Although the tournament is sold out -- there are 25 teams competing -- the event is open to spectators. Like the registration fees for the competition, a portion of food purchases made during the event will go to Stoddard and his family.

When: Friday, Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Barrio Brewing Co., 5803 S. Sossaman Road, Mesa

If you cannot make it to the event but would like to make a contribution, you donate money via Venmo to MesaSWATFoundation.