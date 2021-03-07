ARLINGTON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Owners say they hope to rebuild after a massive fire tore through Hickman's Family Farms this weekend.

The fire burned two barns at the farm, located in Arlington, Arizona, west of Phoenix. An estimated 165,000 egg-laying hens died in the inferno.

Now, as farm owners try to move forward, a community is rallying to support them. Locals and businesses both in Arizona and out of state are helping to make the process go a little more smoothly.

When Breette Kennedy heard about the fire, she immediately knew she wanted to get involved. "My family is no stranger to farming," says Kennedy. And I know when chaos strikes, you need a little bit of help sometimes." Her family runs Prestige Hauling and Transport in Litchfield Park, so she offered dumpsters, trailers, and clean-up assistance. And she was far from the only one who contacted the Hickmans. "Friends, commodity, feed people that have reached out," says Sharman Hickman. "So we're so thankful for that."

Right now, Sharman and the rest of the Hickmans are focused on inspecting the damage and coming up with a recovery plan for their Arlington location. "Our biggest challenge is making sure that all of our staff knows that we care about them," says Hickman. "And we'll take every effort to make sure this never happens again."

It's a process that as much mental as it is physical. So having that outside support goes a long way. "We weren't expecting," says Hickman. "But we're very appreciative I could say."

It's that selfless attitude that Kennedy says has made it a no-brainer for her and others to want to help the Hickmans out. "They are such kind people and give back to the community in so many ways," says Kennedy. "On top of the fact they give back and provide food for us."

The fire won't diminish how involved the Hickmans are here in Arizona. If anything, it might actually lead to more interactions with the surrounding community. "That, too, carries over from when we started with our grandparents," says Hickman. "But you're supposed to help your neighbor, and we will make sure that we return those favors."

Hickman says the overall level of egg production and distribution at the Hickman's Family Farms will remain unchanged even after the fire, as the other locations of the farms will supply more eggs to offset any loss of eggs from the Arlington location.