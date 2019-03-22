PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Nearly 60 people gathered outside the Phoenix Police Department Maryvale precinct this morning to honor and remember fallen Phoenix Police Officer Paul Rutherford.
It's the precinct where the 51-year-old veteran officer called his work home for years.
Rutherford died Thursday morning after being hit by a car crossing the street. At the time, Rutherford was assisting other motorists who were involved in a car crash.
Officer Rutherford's commander, Ed Decastro, described him as a nice guy who went above and beyond the call of duty.
"He was one of the good ones and that's absolutely a fact," he told the group. "He made sure that people were safe, happy, and felt good after every call."
A mix of Rutherford's coworkers, City of Phoenix firefighters, and Maryvale community members gathered to bow their heads, close their eyes, and pray.
The prayers were for Officer Rutherford, his police family, and his immediate to stay strong during this difficult time.
Some of the people who attended the service knew Rutherford.
Janet Strejc, a grocery store cashier, said he used to work off-duty security at her store 15 years ago.
She said his little gestures made such an impact on her.
She remembers his smile and was shocked when she saw the tragic news about his death.
"We always talked. He always had a smile on his face, kind warm, friendly," she said. "I felt he was someone I can approach and talk to and not be afraid."
She wants his family to know he made a difference in her life and that the prayers don't stop at this one event.
"My heart goes out to all of them. I give them a group hug," she said. "I feel sorry for their loss. I think heaven has a new angel and I just truly feel bad for what they're going through."
Other community leaders echoed her sentiments. Carol Hobbs and Jennifer Rouse are part of the Maryvale Block Watch.
"They really care about you and you can feel that," said Hobbs.
The organizers with Faith and Justice work closely with police and put together the event.
