PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A new community garden is giving a neighborhood near 19th and Northern Avenues a fresh new look just in time for spring.
The garden is just one of the ways that nonprofit group 19North is encouraging locals to come together and engage with their community.
[WATCH: New community garden opens in Phoenix]
“It’s partnering with churches and businesses and neighborhood groups so that every business thrives, every student succeeds, and every neighborhood is safe,” 19North creator Shannon McBride said.
One of the businesses joining in is Bookmans Phoenix, which planted its roots in the Phoenix neighborhood nearly 15 years ago. It's now offering books to people in the garden.
“It seemed like a natural fit with the fact that we are huge with community engagement and we want to be a part of our immediate neighborhood,” Bookmans employee Lori Wheeler said.
Refugees will be working alongside others in the garden to cultivate the land through a partnership with the International Rescue Committee.
“It doesn’t feel as safe as it used to so what do we do about that?” McBride said. “Well, we do some great things like community gardens and public events and making our area safer for people to get out and be together.”
