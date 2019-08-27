PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A 53-year-old Phoenix man is accused of engaging in multiple sex acts with two 13-year-old girls he met on Instagram.
Gordon Golding, who worked as a trainer at the Paradise Valley Community College fitness center, is facing 40 criminal charges, including sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and furnishing obscene materials to minors.
On Aug. 26. 2019, police responded to a Phoenix home, where a dad said his 13-year-old daughter had told him that she was sexually assaulted by Golding at his home.
The 13-year-old said Golding had provided her with birth control pills, according to police.
In a later police interview, the teen victim told detectives that Golding had picked up her along with another 13-year-old girl on several occasions.
Golding met the two girls through Instagram.
The victim says she has known Golding for about two to three months. According to the police report, the girl said that Golding "provided alcohol and marijuana to her every time she went over to his house."
The police report goes on to say that during the first visit, to his home Golding "massaged her feet" and then performed a sex act, recording it on camera.
The victim reportedly told police that the same thing happened again on a second visit, "but another female child was with her and it lasted longer."
The third time the girl went over there, Golding "provided alcohol which made her black out," according to the police report.
The report then states that the fourth time the girl went to Golding's home, "he was doing Satanic rituals, provided marijuana to her which she used," and performed a sexual act.
During the fifth visit, Golding reportedly performed numerous sex acts with the girl. The victim also told police "he tied her feet together with a rope."
The second 13-year-old girl said she had met Golding just before starting eighth grade.
She also told police that she went to Golding's house on several occasions. According to the police report, she said Golding provided marijuana and alcohol and also performed sex acts with her.
She also told police Golding "tied a rope to bind her feet and took pictures of her," according to police.
Police say Golding also provided her with a Plan B abortion pill.
Police say that a search of Golding's home revealed two boxes of oral contraceptives, one morning-after pill, condoms, sex toys, face masks, lubricant, ropes, and whips.
Police say they also found video files depicting sexual exploitation of the first victim.
Golding's bond was set at $350,000. He is due to appear in court on Sept. 3.
Golding has since been fired from Paradise Valley Community College.
The college issued a statement about Golding's arrest.
On Monday, August 26, 2019, City of Phoenix police apprehended Gordon Golding, an adjunct faculty member with PVCC's Fitness Center. He was arrested off-campus and taken into custody with Phoenix police for alleged sexual misconduct with a minor. Upon notification of his arrest, his employment was immediately terminated and he was denied access to campus. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities as they conduct their investigation.