PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Corporation Commission threatened to subpoena Arizona Public Service's top executive if he does not agree to testify before them next month.
On Thursday, the five member board that regulates the state's largest utility company said they will invite APS CEO, Don Brandt, to their Aug. 6 meeting before taking tougher actions.
"I think it is time probably past time that this commission hears from the executive from APS," said Commissioner Sandra Kennedy.
But it was unclear if Brandt will comply with the request from the utility regulators.
A spokeswoman for the company did not say if Brandt will attend the meeting next month, saying in a statement, "We will be making our senior-most subject matter expert available to the commission."
The commission's decision comes on the heels of revelations that at least three customers over the past decade died after APS cut off their power for not paying their bills.
APS executive Barbara Lockwood said in a letter that there were other factors that contributed to the customer's health, according to the Associated Press.
Commissioner Boyd Dunn said he plans to question the power company about the people who died after their power was turned off.
"What bothers me the most is the lack of information coming from the company," Dunn said during a phone interview.
Dunn said he wants to see Brandt field questions from the commission next month, but would not say for certain if he would support issuing a subpoena if the chief executive refused to come.
The commissioner said it is important that he and the public hear from Brandt on this issue.
