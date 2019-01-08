PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bring on the superheroes! A new comic book-themed restaurant is set to open this summer at Desert Ridge Marketplace.
Mexico-based ComicX will be opening its first U.S. location at the center in summer 2019.
Filled with memorabilia and collectibles of favorite superhero and villain characters, ComicX is a family-friendly restaurant and store that offers the perfect blend of fantasy and reality.
The comic book-themed restaurant will occupy an 8,000-square-foot pad space between Sweet Tomatoes and Majerle’s Sports Bar.
“We are honored ComicX selected Desert Ridge Marketplace for its first domestic location,” said Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing for Vestar. “The combination of great food and unique atmosphere provides yet another opportunity for people to gather and enjoy Desert Ridge Marketplace.”
“Desert Ridge Marketplace is the perfect location for our first U.S. concept,” said Santiago Cota, co-founder of ComicX. “We are excited to share the action-packed experience with the Valley!”
In February 2017, Desert Ridge Marketplace set out to bring new, elevated entertainment experiences to the North Valley — part of its mission to grow with the surrounding community. Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to offer unique experiences and events throughout the year such as Snow Day (Jan. 19) and Movies in the Courtyard (Every other Thursday in the Barnes & Noble Courtyard).
Other recent and upcoming additions to Desert Ridge Marketplace include destinations such as H&M, CB Live, Barrio Queen, Flower Child and The Whining Pig Beer & Wine Bar.
To learn more about Comix, visit comicx.com.mx.
To learn more about how Desert Ridge Marketplace is continuing to evolve, visit shopdesertridge.com or visit the center located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix.
(1) comment
That’s the perfect location? Nobody is going to go all the way to tatum for this. The city would be the best place. Heck, even snotsdale
