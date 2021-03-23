TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado has brought haunting memories for some Arizonans.

It has been ten years since the shooting in Tucson in which six people where killed and 13 others wounded, including then-congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Three people with ties to that dark day in 2011 are now elected officials pushing for gun safety reforms.

State House Representative Daniel Hernandez was the intern who rushed to Giffords' aid after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway store at a meet-and-greet event. The district 2 democrat says he frustrated that his attempts at reforms have fallen flat in the state legislature.

"Because of the pandemic, I think, we got a little re-sensitized which is not a bad thing because we used to see mass shootings all the time," says Hernandez. "We don't have to accept gun violence, particularly this kind of incident, as a normal day to day occurrence."

State House Representative Randall Friese was the trauma surgeon who treated Giffords. He sponsored a bill this session that would have ensured felons who are banned from owning guns surrender their concealed carry permits so they can't be used to get around background checks.

"The statutes currently say if you are a prohibited possessor, your CCW card should be seized," says Friese. "It's just not happening."

The bill did not make it to a vote, but Friese says he's confident reforms can happen.

"What we need to do is incremental meaningful change. It doesn't have to be great big steps," says Friese. 'It needs to be small steps that most people are comfortable with and we can put those steps on top of each other and create meaningful change."

State Sen. TJ Shope weighed in on the gun control discussion Tuesday saying passing laws isn't always the answer. The Republican from Coolidge says background checks are happening, but records systems should be maintained to keep guns out of the wrong hands.

"There needs to be a better job done of making sure that actual prohibited possessors under federal law, which was passed several years ago, are in the NICS system," says Shope. "That would make sure that they are not able to legally possess a firearm."

Sen. Mark Kelly, Giffords' spouse, posted a Tweet Tuesday calling the Boulder shooting "a senseless act of violence." His spokespeople say, since being sworn into office last year, Kelly has been speaking with people on both side of the aisle "about common ground on gun safety legislation."