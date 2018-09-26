Colleagues are sharing their thoughts about the Valley prosecutor chosen to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of his accusers.
Maricopa County Attorney’s Office prosecutor Rachel Mitchell is less than 24 hours away from the landmark hearing during which she will question Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
[RELATED: GOP chooses AZ prosecutor to question SCOTUS nominee, accuser at hearing]
Mitchell has been with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for 26 years and currently serves as the division chief for the special victims division.
“She’s bright, she’s thorough, she’s aggressive, but she’s measured,” says former Maricopa County Deputy Attorney, Jason Lamm.
[RELATED: Female prosecutor called fair to question Kavanaugh, accuser]
As a criminal defense attorney, Lamm has gone head to head with Mitchell in the courtroom. He says Mitchell is a “straight shooter” and is qualified to handle tomorrow’s hearing especially because she has experience dealing with sex crimes where victims waited years to report.
“She has elicited this type of testimony from many victims in many different cases,” says Lamm.
Mitchell also gets high marks from her boss, Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery.
“No matter how many people are watching, it still is a person who is a prosecutor whose sole job is to pursue the truth,” says Montgomery.
Montgomery says staffers with the Senate Judiciary Committee contacted him asking about Mitchell’s experience. He says he told the staffers to contact Mitchell directly.
Montgomery says Mitchell has the sensitivity necessary to question victims of crime while having a respect for due process.
“What people should not expect is fists pounding on a table and demanding that someone confess,” says Montgomery. “That’s not what we do as prosecutors.”
Mitchell has become an expert in sexual assault investigations and prosecutions. In 2007 she was part of a team reviewing hundreds of sex crimes cases that were mishandled by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Her work on that team led to changes in the way the sheriff’s office tackles those crimes.
“She provided a number of suggestions, identified some areas where the sheriff's office needed to be trained better and those recommendations were adopted,” says Montgomery. “We saw, for the first time, sheriff’s detectives coming to training to make them better at investigating these cases which would allow us to then peruse justice for victims.”
Mitchell is reportedly a registered Republican, but those who have worked alongside her say she will not be swayed by partisan politics. Lamm calls her a “consummate professional” and Montgomery says he didn’t know that detail until he read it in an article.
Lamm, however, says Mitchell is likely to face criticism no matter how well she does her job tomorrow.
“Either she’s going to be too soft on the witnesses and draw criticisms of some or she’s going to be too hard and too aggressive and draw the criticisms of others,” says Lamm. “Either way she’s got a very difficult task at hand.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.