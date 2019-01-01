TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The City of Tempe said you can blame cold weather for a water main break Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near Broadway and Rural.
People in that area, like Irene Vitullo, worked hard to keep the water out of their houses all morning.
"It sent us into a frenzy of landscaping," said Vitullo.
Her neighbor, Chris Pfitzer, said when they walked outside, water was everywhere.
"It looked like a lake, a river flowing through the street, couldn’t see the sidewalks, couldn’t see the street," said Pfitzer.
"It didn’t come into the house, but that was our new year greeting," said Vitullo.
Crews spent hours working to fix the break and turn water back on for the neighborhood.
The City said nine homes were affected.
"It’s a little scary, frankly, because it was right up to the door, the neighbors, the same," said Vitullo "We're just kind of commiserating with each other."
The City said the roads should be open and water should be back on before the end of the day.
