TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- ASU is in hot water with some of its dorm residents, after they woke up to cold showers Monday.
Students living in ASU's Hayden East and West residence halls on the Tempe campus found themselves with no hot water.
ASU said maintenance techs were working on the problem in the two dorms, and hoped to have the hot water restored by evening.
The university says Tuesday showers could be an issue as well. Another shutdown is scheduled tomorrow between noon and 4 p.m. to restore a second hot water heater.
The school says students will be notified of alternate shower locations while the issue is being addressed.
ASU issued the following statement:
Arizona State University facilities maintenance technicians are working to fix the hot water concerns in Hayden East and West. We anticipate there will be hot water by 5 p.m. today with a shutdown scheduled tomorrow between noon and 4 p.m. to restore the second hot water heater.
We apologize to the students who have been affected by these outages. Students will be notified of alternate shower locations while the issue is being addressed.
