PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – With the help of cold-case volunteers, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has put a name to skeletal remains found the in the Prescott Area of Thumb Butte more than a decade ago.
YCSO says Anthony Sanchez was 20 when he was reported missing and possibly endangered in November 2007.
His family had called the Prescott Police Department because they were concerned about some “behavioral issues involving Anthony,” YCSO explained in a news release.
When police tried to talk to Sanchez at his home, he ran away. Despite “an extensive search” that went on for days, he was never seen again, according to YCSO.
About 18 months later – April 10, 2009, the remains of a man were found near Deering Park by Sosna Drive in the Prescott area of Thumb Butte.
Investigators spent years trying to identify the remains but kept coming up empty.
Ten years and one day after the remains were discovered, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office shared a composite sketch of what of the person might have looked like. The sketch was a forensic facial reconstruction created by the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.
It would be several more months before the remains were identified as those of Sanchez.
A YCSO spokesman said the identity was verified by DNA.
TIMELINE
November 2007 – Sanchez is reported missing/endangered by family; he runs away when police tried to talk to him
April 10, 2009 – Skeletal remains are found
April 11, 2019 – YCSO releases sketch of forensic facial reconstruction
Oct. 29, 2019 – YCSO announces that remains are those of Sanchez