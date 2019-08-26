SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has announced the opening of a new Scottsdale location next month.
The new restaurant will mark the brand's fourth Scottsdale spot and its 11th Valley location.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is scheduled to open at Pima Crossing (Shea and the 101) on Thurs., Sept. 26.
This is the largest location to date, with more than 400 seats and 60+ flat-screen TVs. The restaurant features an updated, 6,400-square-foot design.
Just in time for football season, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers plans to feature new menu options including the Donut Bar Burger, Big Azz Nachos and their new vegan option, The Beyond Burger.
But the trademark of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is its award-winning, hand-formed, half-pound burgers of ground chuck with a vast variety of versions (CB & CB Burger, Juicy Lucy, Bacon Bleu Burger, among many others.)
And there's more. Don't miss the “MMMac & Cheese;” popular sides such as tater tots and sweet tots; four varieties of sliders and wings; a salad selection, and more.
The large collection of beers (from the favorites to the obscure) keep the brew offerings an ongoing adventure.
The eatery is also known for showcasing favorite local and national sports on a huge array of Hi-Definition flat screen TVs at every location.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is a popular burger and brew spot that originated in Scottsdale and is the fastest growing brand of Square One Concepts.
Their success has grown with a variety of locations throughout the Phoenix metro area as well as in San Diego.
Check out some of the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers daily deals, including:
-Monday – Mac Daddy Monday. All day, $13.95 unlimited toppings on MMMac & Cheese
-Tuesday – Cantastic Tuesday. All day, $3 any canned beer and half-off bottles of wine
-Wednesday – Pimp Your Burger. All day, $13.95 with unlimited toppings
-Every day - Ice-Cold Beer Buckets. “Buy 6, Save $6;” “Buy 12, Save $12.” Fans can mix and match from a selection of 100 canned and bottled beers