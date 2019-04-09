PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A brand new retail and restaurant complex is planned for a busy corner in Ahwatukee.
The development will be called "The Shoppes at 50C." It's planned for the southeast corner of Chandler Boulevard and 50th Street.
The complex is expected to feature some great food and drinks, including Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers and a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.
The new Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers will offer an extended outdoor patio.
And the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will be a prototype with a drive-through window.
"The Shoppes at 50C" is extremely convenient, since it's located along the commuter route from Ahwatukee to the I-10 and Loop 202 arteries.
The complex should be built by late summer, with businesses starting to open by late fall.
Colliers International is doing the leasing. They can be contacted at 602-222-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.