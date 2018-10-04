Generic Scam Photo

Generic Scam Alert Photo.

 (Source: 123rf.com)

FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Coconino County sheriff’s officials are warning about a phone scammer masquerading as a deputy.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Erika Wiltenmuth said in a news release Wednesday that residents have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Coconino County deputy.

According to reports, the so-called deputy has been telling residents they have an outstanding warrant and need to pay to take care of it.

Authorities say this is a phone scam and that recipients should not share any personal identifying information.

They can report any scams to local authorities.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.