FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Coconino County sheriff’s officials are warning about a phone scammer masquerading as a deputy.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Erika Wiltenmuth said in a news release Wednesday that residents have reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Coconino County deputy.
According to reports, the so-called deputy has been telling residents they have an outstanding warrant and need to pay to take care of it.
Authorities say this is a phone scam and that recipients should not share any personal identifying information.
They can report any scams to local authorities.
