COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help solving two attempted abductions over the weekend.
The first attempted abduction happened on Saturday, May 2, around 6 p.m. near Deer Springs and Greenfield junction in Belmont. Deputies say a man grabbed an 11-year-old girl. When she screamed, he let go. After running away, the girl went home and reported what happened to authorities.
A Code Red was issued and search went underway for a man fitting the description. He hasn't been found yet. He is said to have a dark complexion, lengthy dark hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt.
The second attempted abduction happened on Sunday, May 3, around 2 p.m., near Hillside and Rincon drives in Kaibab Estates West. A man driving a blue van offered a 15-year-old girl a ride. When she said no, he got out of the van and tried to pull her in it. The teen was able to fight back, hitting the man in the face, and breaking away. She ran to a friend's home and reported what happened. A Code Red was also issued for this incident, and officials searched for the man. He, too, remains at large. He is described as a slender, 30-40 year-old white man who is about 5'10'' with short, light-colored buzzed hair.
Any with information on either of these attempted abductions should contact CCSO at (928) 774-4523 or Coconino County Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.