COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of deadly violence south of the border.
The department reported on their Facebook page Monday night that at least 10 people have been killed in rival cartel fights.
[MAP: Border towns experiencing significant violence]
Sheriff officials reported the towns that are experiencing heavy violence are Agua Prieta, Naco Sonora and Nogales Sonora.
[WATCH: Cochise County Sheriff's Office warns public of border violence]
CCSO added that other law enforcement agencies are aware of the situation and they are monitoring the border security.
