BISBEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--A Cochise County sheriff's chaplain has been arrested after he was accused of sex crimes involving an inmate at the county jail in Bisbee.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office was first told of an inappropriate incident involving 63-year-old Doug Packer at the Bisbee Jail on Friday.
That's when Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels started an immediate investigation at the jail.
A search warrant was later issued at Packer's home in Sierra Vista late Friday night.
"My disappointment is indescribable and this office will always do what is legally and morally right to protect those we serve," Sheriff Dannels said in a statement.
"I am dedicated to safeguard our criminal justice system and will always work to protect crime victims. No one is above the law and our employees are always held to a higher moral standard because that is the oath each took and they have pledged to serve and protect, not sometimes, but ALWAYS."
Sheriff Dannels added that Packer was in a position of community trust and that he "violated his sacred oath of office and took advantage of those who truly depend on him in their time of need."
Packer is facing charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and unlawful sexual conduct in a correctional facility.
He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.
