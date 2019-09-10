SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Cochise County Sheriff's Office detention officer is on the other side of the law after he committed at least two sexual acts with a female inmate, police said.
The investigation into Officer Jose Brian Moreno started on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Sierra Vista police said the alleged conduct was consensual, but it's illegal for a detention officer to engage in any sexual act with an inmate.
Moreno was arrested on Monday, Sept. 9 on two counts of unlawful sexual conduct, police said. He was then booked into the Cochise County Jail.
He has resigned from his position, police said.
"I cannot express my disappointment and frustration regarding this officer's decision to violate his oath of office and community trust," Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a statement. "Acts of indiscretion and illicit-unethical behavior only tarnish the many good acts we perform daily."