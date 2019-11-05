SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cobblestone Auto Spa will host a charity car wash to raise money for fallen Maricopa County Detention Officer Gene Lee.
Anyone who wants to help support the family is welcome to join the event at the Scottsdale location at 15816 N. Pima Road. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Donors will receive a Polish & Shine Express Car Wash with a $5 donation and a Supreme Full-Service Car Wash with a donation of $10 or more.
All Cobblestone Auto Spa's locations will accept donations on behalf of the MCSO Memorial Fund for the benefit of Officer Lee's family on Wednesday. The specific fundraising car wash is only available at the Pima Road location.
All donations will go directly to Officer Lee's family.
