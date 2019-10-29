PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Students, parents and civil rights advocates are demanding the firing of a school resource officer (SRO) at a west Phoenix middle school after he used pepper spray to break up a fight, and later handcuffed a teenage girl.
The fight happened Oct. 18 at Isaac Middle School near 34th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Several girls got into a physical confrontation, apparently over a stolen cell phone, according to Phoenix police.
Around 60 students had gathered the watch the fight and the crowd soon became unruly. That's when SRO Philip Vavrinec sprayed pepper spray into the air above the students in an attempt to control the crowd.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, none of the students needed medical treatment for exposure to the pepper spray. One of the girls involved in the fight, however, was seen by paramedics after suffering a panic attack.
Vavrinec reportedly also handcuffed a 6th grade girl in a separate incident on Oct. 25.
Phoenix police say the girl had struggled to get away from the SRO, who was escorting her to the school office. She was put in handcuffs until they made it to the office, where police say she was released to her father.
Now, some are saying these situations were not handled properly.
“The parents have not received any notification," said Viri Hernandez, an organizer of Poder in Action. "A lot of parents didn’t know it happened. A lot of teachers did not know it happened.”
A number of Phoenix organizations, including Puente Human Rights Movement, Black Lives Matter Phoenix Metro, Poder in Action, Arizona Brown Berets and LUCHA have created a coalition calling for an investigation of incident.
Coalition members held a news conference outside the school on Tuesday morning to voice concerns.
The groups want Vavrinec fired, and also want the Isaac Elementary School District to conduct a transparent review of both incidents.
Students who attended Tuesday's demonstration held signs that read, "I don't feel safe anymore" and "Schools not cops."
“Students have rights, too," said 8th-grader Jenea Rogers. "We need to restore and strengthen students, not create more fear in our schools. Knowing that the officer is still on campus and that he could do this again does not make us feel safe; he needs to be removed immediately."
Video footage of the Oct. 18 fight shows Vavrinec approaching the students and releasing pepper spray into the air.
The coalition claims least two dozen students were impacted by the pepper spray in their face and eyes. And now its members are calling for action.
“What Officer Vavrinec did endangered the lives and wellness of not only students but faculty as well,” said Maxima Guerrero, a Puente organizer. “This is not how we should be treating young people in Phoenix. We must restore trust in Isaac Middle School and build an environment on campus that is responding to the needs of students, teachers and its community.”
“Isaac Middle School has become a police state with students being criminalized and brutalized for minor infractions and age-appropriate behaviors. This is a crisis that has taken place in our schools and one that we must not allow for school leadership to silence student voices," said Viridiana Hernandez, Executive Director of Poder in Action.
The coalition also wants Isaac Middle School to change the culture of how it deals with conflict on campus by adding more counselors.
But the school district believes proper protocol was observed.
"Both situations required additional support in order to ensure the safety of our students. After speaking with a sergeant at the Phoenix Police Department, they stated that proper protocol was followed," stated James Milam with the Isaac School District. "Student safety is our top priority. We provide many additional resources for social emotional and behavior health. At no time do we condone any behavior which constitutes anything less than a well rounded learning environment."
But the coalition disagrees.
“Students feel they are not being heard. They feel there is nothing happening, and they want people to know that is not OK," said Hernandez.