Co-worker Pays It Forward to hospital worker devoted to helping others in spare time

Jennifer Moreland runs the kitchen at Abrazo's Central Campus Hospital in Phoenix, making sure patients are well fed, and getting the nutrition they need.
"Sometimes we get the worst cases ever, and if we're able to make them smile, that makes my day," said Moreland.
The cafeteria manager has been on the job here for 21 years, helping the sick and injured get back on their feet.
But's Moreland's kindness and devotion to improving people's lives spreads well beyond the hospital.
"I love to help people, especially when people have less than I do," said Moreland. "I like to make sure if I've got it, they can have it."
Moreland is constantly rounding up volunteers to provide food and water to the homeless and others in need.
She cooks holiday meals, raises money for the heart association and suicide prevention programs, and the list goes on.
Co-worker Leslie Pastor is so inspired by what Moreland does, she reached out to CBS-5 to Pay it Forward to the woman who never stops helping others.
"She gets us back to the basics, what we need to be doing as human beings and as health care professionals," said Pastor. "She's a great role model for all of us because she does it with her heart."
A news crew followed Pastor this week, as she went to the hospital cafeteria to surprise Moreland and give her $500.
"For all the great things you do, above and beyond your job out in the community," said Pastor. "On behalf of channel 5 and Central Campus we want to give you $500."
"I want her to know that the faculty appreciates her, and the community appreciates her for the extra work she does," said Pastor.
It turns out, the Pay it Forward award came at a perfect time.
Moreland is taking her nephews to Disneyland next week.
"Now they have extra spending money," said Moreland. "We're gonna have some fun."
