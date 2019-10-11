PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Prescott man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after a cloud-based storage company reported suspicious videos, and police say they expect more charges will be filed.
Detectives arrested Matthias Baker, 32, at his Prescott home after serving a search warrant there on Oct. 1.
According to the Prescott Police Department, the investigation began in June when a cloud-based storage company reported that one of its customers had “videos which appeared to depict underage children engaged in sex acts.”
Police say the investigation determined that the account in question belonged to Baker. Detectives say he confirmed that during an interview.
Between that admission and “other evidence,” police said Baker was booked on “numerous felony counts” of exploitation of a minor.
While police did not elaborate on the “other evidence,” they said they expect there to be more charges as the investigation goes on.
“It should be noted that the images of the children depicted in the sex acts were not known to the suspect, and we do not believe [they] live in this area,” the Prescott Police Department said in a news release.