PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) A Phoenix clothier is calling it quits after helping men dress their best for 66 years.
Barry Shoeneman currently runs Men’s Apparel Club near the intersection of Central Avenue and Camelback Road.
He has been in a state of semi-retirement after running a much larger store downtown, but come March 24th, Shoeneman will close up shop and stop selling suits for good.
“I’m sorry to say it looks like it’s time,” Shoeneman said.
According to Shoeneman, getting up early every day has gotten a little harder, aches and pains last a little longer, and the clothing industry just isn’t what it used to be.
“And I’ve never, never, never had a year off in my life,” Shoeneman said.
The suit salesman said he misses a time when the process of getting new clothing had significance, and the people selling the clothes were knowledgeable.
“The owner would say, ‘Barry, go show this man a suit.’ And you would say, ‘Gosh, I’ve just been promoted to being a clothing man,’” Shoeneman recalled.
Then again, not many people have been in the business as long as he has.
“I was a made man,” Shoeneman said of his first job. “The only problem [was] I had to bring a note from, my mother, because I was in fifth grade, saying she knew where I was after school.”
And Shoeneman said he’s learned a lot from his years on the floors of stores large and small.
“The customer will tell you everything you need to know, if you listen.”
Currently, Shoeneman is selling off his goods at a deep discount, and will donate whatever is left over to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Phoenix.
“And I’ll walk out of here clean,” Shoeneman said.
Slipping off a career that fit this man just right.
