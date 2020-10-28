GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious rollover crash has left a woman with critical injuries and caused hard closures along Camelback Road in Glendale Wednesday night.
According to Glendale police, two vehicles were involved in a crash near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road, with one of them rolling over. Because of rush hour traffic, other secondary crashes happened along the road as well.
Police say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition from one of the crashes.
All west and eastbound traffic on Camelback Road is shut down from 55th Avenue to 51st Avenue while officers investigate.
The investigation is ongoing. There was no word if speed or impairment were involved in the crash.