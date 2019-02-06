PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix firefighters battled a first-alarm fire at a closed bar overnight.
The fire was at the Westdale Tavern near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Capt. Frank Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department said crews were sent to the fire around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the windows and roof of the bar that is no longer in business.
He said crews forced entry into the building and located heavy smoke on the first floor and heavy fire coming from the second floor.
They balanced the fire to a first-alarm as they battled the flames.
Crews went defensive on the fire after more resources arrived and the fire was eventually controlled.
No injuries were reported and an adjacent Taco Bell was evacuated but suffered no damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
