GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--Talk about a close call for one Valley mother!
A lightning hit near a family gathering in Gold Canyon Sunday afternoon and it was caught on camera.
[RAW VIDEO: Lightning strikes near Gold Canyon family gathering]
In the video, Sheila Miller was opening a gift when lightning hit a nearby power pole.
It certainly gave the whole family a shock but no one got hurt.
