Talk about a close call! A Valley woman was opening a gift when lightning hit a nearby power pole yesterday in Gold Canyon.

GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--Talk about a close call for one Valley mother!

A lightning hit near a family gathering in Gold Canyon Sunday afternoon and it was caught on camera. 

[RAW VIDEO: Lightning strikes near Gold Canyon family gathering]

In the video, Sheila Miller was opening a gift when lightning hit a nearby power pole.

It certainly gave the whole family a shock but no one got hurt. 

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.