Tempe, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's average highs could get hotter by 2040.
That's according to state climatologist for Arizona, Dr. Nancy Selover.
However, she stressed, "it's not going to be a linear increase, because we have huge variability in our temperature so it goes up and down."
However, the overall temperature average temperature high is increasing.
"Since the 1930s, the normals have changed about nine degrees warmer in the summer months."
It's hard to pin down one reason why. Right now, researchers are still trying to figure that out.
Dr. Selover said urban growth, meaning more buildings, sidewalks and tile roofs could be to blame.
"All of that urban development stores heat during the day and then releases it very slowly at night and sometimes the nights are not long enough to get rid of all that heat so it's really warm by the next time you get up in the morning," explained Dr. Selover.
Mark O'Malley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Phoenix explained trends shows that average highs in Arizona increase about a half a degree to one degree every 10 years.
Right now, O'Malley said the average hot temperature high in Phoenix is 104 and it's possible that could change to 106 degrees by 2040.
The heat is a concern for City of Phoenix water director Kathryn Sorensen.
She explained 40 percent of Phoenix relies on the Colorado River.
"Unfortunately the outlook for the Colorado River is not good," she said.
"The latest science indicates that we might expect that flows might diminish as much as 30 percent over time at least in part due to higher temperatures."
That's a major issue.
"When temperatures are higher, there's less snow pack and what snow pack there is tends to evaporate instead of flowing down into our reservoirs so it's really important to look at what's coming and prepare."
She added the City of Phoenix has a plan in place so residents don't run out of water. However, it takes everyone to take the drought seriously and conserve water.
