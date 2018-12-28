PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - City officials say they are coming up with a design concept for a HAWK crosswalk at 39th and Southern avenues after two deadly crashes involving pedestrians.
"How many people are going to die before they put it there?" John Gibson said.
Gibson has been outspoken about getting a crosswalk at the intersection, which is where he's lived his entire life. He said the area has always been dangerous.
"There's no sign saying pedestrian crossing, there's nothing, and after all that's gone on you'd think there'd at least be signs, something," Gibson said.
Angela Innes lost her life while trying to get across the intersection in late November. Three weeks later, Manuel Villa Verde, also died while in the unmarked crosswalk.
"I think it came too late. It came too late. Now they want to act like they care? After my sister's death? We already tried to stop this from happening to other families and that's what the City of Phoenix didn't understand," Meranda Innes, Angela's sister said.
"I lost my leg from here down. I was internally decapitated. They had to cut open the back of my neck and mount my head back to my spine," David Pulley, a motorcyclist said. "I feel like the blessed one out of this. People have lost their family."
City officials announced after Christmas that they will be installing a HAWK pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection and the Street Transportation Department will aim to accelerate the process.
For one week, a speed feedback trailer will be temporarily installed to record eastbound and westbound travel speeds. There will also be traffic count camera equipment at the intersection.
The department is also looking to add other safety improvements, like street lighting and new sidewalks with wheelchair accessible ramps to improve access to bus stops where sidewalks do not currently exist.
However, the people who live in the area say they're not getting their hopes up just yet.
"That doesn't bring any comfort until we actually see lights," Innes said.
"We're going to get this done, someday is not going to work," Gibson said.
"We're tired of somedays, we want right now. We really do," Pulley added.
Officials say they are seeking input from community members on what they would like to see added to the intersection to make it safer.
"All of everything needs to be done, everything. There's been so many lives being lost and taken and families broken that the City of Phoenix should value a life and they should put as much as they can into that life," Innes said.
"We want to see steps of action; this is when we're doing it, this is what we're doing. They've had plenty of time to work on this, now let's put it in," Pulley said.
Details about public input opportunities have not been announced yet.
