TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe is launching a new cancer screening program for its firefighters. This comes after Tempe firefighter Tommy Arriaga died of job-related cancer last March.

“Tommy's passing and hard-fought battle with colorectal cancer serves as a reminder of the hazards associated with firefighting,” said Tempe Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Carman. “We need to ensure Tommy's passing was not in vain."

All 169 members of Tempe Fire Medical Rescue will now receive an initial cancer screening, dermatological screening, a full body exam, and additional screenings based on the age of the firefighter. The program is funded through a $338,000 grant from FEMA, plus more than $33,000 from the City of Tempe.

"The carcinogenic hazards due to firefighting do not discriminate and must be taken seriously," Deputy Fire Chief Carman said.

In January, a retired Captain with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department died after a lengthy battle with occupational cancer. Retired Captain David Rehnke battled kidney cancer for ten years. Rehnke's death is considered a line-of-duty death since the cancer was caused from his occupation.