SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Surprise broke ground on a new fire station Monday.
Fire Station 304, near 163rd Avenue and San Ysidro Road, will replace the temporary station on site.
As the city grew, so did the need for a permanent facility.
The project was voter-approved and is being funded by the 2017 Decide Surprise General Obligation Bond.
It is expected to be complete in the fall of 2020.
Learn more about the Fire Station 304 project and view a complete list of voter-approved Decide Surprise General Obligation Bond Projects online at surpriseaz.gov/decidesurprise.