PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is getting a head-start on spring cleaning by tackling the graffiti around the city as there seems to have been an increase in the amount of tagging in multiple neighborhoods.
The city says graffiti is costly and destructive and sends a message that the community is not concerned about the appearance of its neighborhoods. However, February is Graffiti-Free Phoenix Awareness Month, and to help with that, they created the Graffiti Busters which is a group that will come out to your home or businesses to clean up the graffiti for free. City officials say they cover or remove up-to 200 sites of tagging every single day.
They are hoping that this initiative will encourage people to start reporting graffiti quicker, and by saying that, typically, it reduces the chance of more graffiti reappearing. Last year, the Graffiti Busters cleaned up more than 50,000 sites and used more than 12,000 gallons of paint across Phoenix.
"They are the most hardworking, energetic, passionate people I know. They derive so much pride from removing graffiti throughout the city. They work seven days a week. They work 10 hour days. I have two teams of graffiti busters, and I have a warehouse team that makes sure the graffiti busters have all the supplies necessary to complete the tasks at hand," said Betsy Cable, a compliance manager for Graffiti Busters,.
To report or tell the city about the graffiti, there are three easy ways of doing so. You can use the myPHX311 app under the "Tell The City About" tab, by calling 602-534-4444 or emailing blight@phoenix.gov.