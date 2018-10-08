PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix will ask residents to pay two back-to-back water rate hikes to help officials update infrastructure and manage a dwindling water supply.
The proposal calls for a 6 percent rate hike to go into effect next year and another 6 percent increase to go into effect in 2020.
The need is two-fold, according to Water Services director Kathryn Sorensen. The City needs to replace aging infrastructure citywide. The other challenge is managing a dwindling resource.
“Not only are we in year 18 of drought but it appears the Colorado river basin itself is becoming more arid,” says Sorensen. “Certainly the higher temperatures seem to be diminishing the amount of snowpack that eventually melts and comes down the river.”
The City’s north end relies on supply from the Colorado River. Sorenson says new systems need to be built to shift resources and bring reliable and continued service to that area.
“We really need to be able to pump that water north and a lot of the infrastructure we're talking about is being built to do exactly that,” says Sorensen.
The added revenue, Sorensen said, is expected to amount to $50 million. It’s not enough to fully fund a long-term solution, Sorensen says, but it’s a start.
The need may not sound urgent to some, says Sorensen, but she says the City needs to act now to maintain service while anticipating drought impact.
“This is very large very complicated infrastructure,” says Sorensen. “We can't stand it up in six months. It takes years to build. We need to invest now so that we're prepared for what comes on the Colorado River.
The public is invited to give its input on the proposed hikes at several meetings.
The City has more information on its website.
The City Council will vote Tuesday to start the process of collecting public comment.
