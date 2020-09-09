PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix City Council has rejected a proposal to install a Black Lives Matter street mural in downtown Phoenix.

The mural was proposed by the Transportation, Infrastructure and Innovation Subcommittee. But on Sept. 1, that proposal was withdrawn with no discussion or vote. Then, on Wednesday night, in a letter signed by Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher, the City said that "based on existing regulations governing allowable marking in the street, as well as overriding concerns with safety, risks, and federal guidelines for marking on streets, the City of Phoenix cannot accommodate your request."

The mural the organizers had proposed would have contained the words "Black Lives Matter." There would also have been paintings of civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Cesar Estrada Chavez, and former United States Representative, the late John Robert Lewis.

New York City, Oakland, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Chicago and Tucson are some of the cities that have the approval or already have a mural in their city.

BLM Mural BackpedalingThis is Government Speak for: “Public would have handed us our ass if we allowed the BLM mural to happen.”Never underestimate political self-preservation We Win Again!!! pic.twitter.com/eq3pHSueN9 — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) September 10, 2020

Editor's Note: It was originally reported that the city council rejected these plans. It never went to a city council vote, it was rejected by City Manager Ed Zuercher.