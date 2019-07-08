PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix will be significantly increasing the amount of road repairs it performs over the next five years.
"I think people are going to notice," said Ryan Stevens, an engineer with the City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department. "They're going to notice some of the traffic, but really they're going to notice the improved condition of their streets."
According to the City, around 1,650 miles of roadway will be fixed over the next five years. It's an increase in mileage of about 300% compared to normal road upkeep in the city.
"They gave us the resources to go and do a lot of paving, so that's precisely what we're going to do," Stevens said.
To determine which streets need repairs first, the City of Phoenix is using a specialized vehicle that uses infrared and radar to detect cracks in the roadway.
"It doesn't care where someone lives or what part of town it is. It's just looking at the street and telling us objectively and scientifically what's wrong with the street to let us prioritize street repairs," Stevens said.
You can find an interactive map to the City of Phoenix’s street repair project here.
You are correct Marley!!!! What a incredible waste of money!!! Especially when the repairs to the roads they do here only last 3 months.... Better off making it a meat wagon especially with all of our illegals killing each other..
Can it scoop up bodies in the street? May need a fleet of them.
