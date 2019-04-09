PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is looking to keep its photo enforcement cameras for years to come. By comparison, both Glendale and Tempe got rid of their traffic cameras years ago.
The cameras are the eyes and ears of traffic enforcement when police are not around. In Phoenix, everyone seems to have an opinion about photo enforcement cameras.
[WATCH: The future of traffic cameras in Phoenix]
"[The cameras] are almost being used to punish people who drive through an intersection,” said driver Tyler Peterson.
"They prevent pedestrians from getting hit. It prevents people from wanting to speed through the light," said pedestrian Tony Martinez.
New numbers from the City of Phoenix show that the cameras do make our streets safer.
According to the City, collisions and injury wrecks at intersections with cameras are 20 percent lower than at intersections without them.
Arizona's Family learned the City hopes to keep such enforcement alive.
Phoenix is contracted to use the cameras through the end of the year, but a City subcommittee is expected to approve a plan to renew the contract.
"It’s pretty much a given that this day in age there's cameras everywhere," Peterson noted.
The City said the main reason for the cameras is safety, but there is no denying they also help to rake in a lot of money.
The cameras have helped to generate more than $7 million over the the last decade.
For a look at the locations of the red light cameras in Phoenix, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.