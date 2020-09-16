PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During a Phoenix City Council meeting on Wednesday, water department changes were approved in a 9-0 vote.
According to the City, the revisions made to Chapter 37 of the Phoenix City Code "favor the customer and are meant to enhance access to water and wastewater services." The changes were recommendations made by the Citizens' Water/Wastewater Rate Advisory Committee's Water Equity Initiative.
These revisions include limiting the water available to late single-family residential customers instead of entirely disconnecting them. And if water was restricted or disconnected, late fees would end and not accrue for these types of customers.
A couple of purposes for reviewing Chapter 37 were to simplify the language and increase transparency, said report from the council meeting.
To read all the changes made to Chapter 37, see below: