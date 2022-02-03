PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The city of Phoenix needs to hire hundreds of lifeguards by the end of next month, or they face the risk of several city pools being closed this pool season.
"For a lot of these kids, the pool is their safe spot," Phoenix lifeguard Ashley Brown said. It certainly was for Brown. "I always just loved the water and became a lifeguard. And honestly, it was one of the best things I've ever done."
Unfortunately for the City of Phoenix, Brown's in the minority. When the pandemic started in 2020, the city lost all 650 of its lifeguards. They were able to hire over 300 last year but heading into this year; the city still needs over 400 more.
"We've been recruiting since June of last year for this upcoming season," City of Phoenix Aquatics Supervisor Becky Hulett said.
If the City of Phoenix doesn't hire 400 lifeguards by the end of March, it's not just waterslides and play areas that would be impacted. Swimming lessons would be affected as well. So the city is reaching out to anyone over the age of 15 in a variety of ways. These include visiting high schools to starting their own Instagram account.
"The impact is really not just that we can't open pools, but it's an impact to our community," Hulett said. "There's a ripple effect in our community for the safety of kids and our families."
Hulett says the biggest challenge is having kids go beyond that initial interest to actually take the lifeguard certification course necessary for someone to do the job. But she's hoping some perks of the job, such as potential scholarship opportunities, learning how to perform CPR, and free future training, will make it worth it.
"A lot of responsibility in this job, but it's also a fun job," Hulett said. "As soon as you're a lifeguard at 15, you're a lifeguard for life."
The City of Phoenix plans on hiring lifeguards beginning in March. You can find application information here.