PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix launched a campaign on Tuesday to raise awareness of sexual assault.
It's called "Let's Talk Teal." The color teal is the color for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which is April.
The City is teaming up with the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence to help survivors of sexual assault.
Between April 1 and April 30, people can donate new clothing items that will benefit survivors. There are 14 donation bins throughout the city, like at libraries and community centers.
"We need to sometimes take clothing as part of the process of collecting evidence, and we want to make sure they have new clothing to go home in. Or if they just need a change because they've been the victim of a crime, and want to be able to be in new comfortable clothing, we want to provide that to our survivors," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
This is the first ever donation drive. Locations of those donation bins can be found here.
Let's Talk Teal also emphasizes having important conversations to prevent and end sexual violence, officials said.
