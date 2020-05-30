PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- After another night of violent protests in Downtown Phoenix, the city is working on cleaning up the damage Saturday morning.

VIDEO of cleanup from Phoenix Municipal Court Building. This is behind Sticklers on the NW corner of 3rd Ave and Washington pic.twitter.com/2wv6Qc74G2 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 30, 2020

The aftermath of the riots was extensive in the downtown area with multiple buildings showing damage. Building that were hit include the Phoenix Police headquarters, Arizona Federal Theatre, restaurants like Sticklers, Phoenix Municipal Courts, and more.

Washington Avenue has broken glass throughout. Crews are working around the area to make sure that the shards of glass are cleaned up and damaged windows covered with plywood.

Rallies in Phoenix escalate as hundreds protest death of George Floyd This is the second night in a row that orderly rallies have quickly morphed into volatile situations.

At around 10 p.m., Phoenix police officially declared officially an "unlawful assembly." That's the point where police can start making arrests when people refuse to disperse. Officers used loudspeakers to tell the crowd to go home. A line of protesters was seen locking arms.

Broken glass swept up in front of Sticklers restaurant pic.twitter.com/JH4yjqdorv — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 30, 2020

Many of the demonstrators are protesting the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week.