PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is holding a virtual meeting on police reform Thursday night.
The "Review and Implementation Ad Hoc Committee" was created by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in July 2019. It is comprised of two City Council members serving as co-chairs and 17 community members.
The committee was asked to review five reports covering different aspects of police operations over the last 10 years. After their review, the committee will decide on recommendations to create more positive relations between the department and the community it serves.
The discussion comes after the Phoenix Police Department said they are committed to transparency with the public.
The public meeting will be held Aug. 20, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The public has a few options available to access the meeting:
- To view the meeting only: Live stream on Phoenix.gov home page or Phoenix Channel 11 on Cox Cable. Or Watch Meeting on WebEx Online
- To hear audio in Spanish, please call 602-666-0783, Enter Meeting ID 126 113 1657#
- To call-in to listen only: Dial 602-666-0783 and Enter Meeting ID 126 805 5351# (for English) or 126 113 1657# (for Spanish). Press # again when prompted for attendee ID.
The public may register to speak prior to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, by emailing adhocrequesttospeak@phoenix.gov or calling 602-262-6001. Once registered to speak, join as a registered speaker at the time of the meeting to join the event.
For more information, go to phoenix.gov/police/transparency