PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) The City of Phoenix is moving ahead with a project to retrofit all Phoenix streetlights with LEDs amid concerns that some of the lights create a strobe-like effect when there are issues with the electrical current.
The city is replacing all 100,000 streetlights with LEDs, and will add 2,000 more LED streetlights.
“We’re going throughout the city trying to make sure that we have the safe lighting our residents expect,” said Mayor Kate Gallego at a press event Tuesday.
City officials say the LEDs are more energy efficient and brighter than the old streetlights.
“These LED streetlights should save $22 million over 15 years,” Gallego said.
But, earlier this year a CBS 5 investigation found some of these LEDs have the ability to essentially turn into strobes. The investigation found only around 1% of LED streetlights were affected. However, with so many streetlights across the city, the issue has been widespread.
Along with being a nuisance, the strobing lights present a distraction to drivers and a hazard to people susceptible to seizures.
“We’re working with all our different stakeholders if indeed there is a concern out there,” said Monica Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Phoenix’s streets department.
Hernandez says the city is inspecting all the LED lights after they’re installed to make sure they’re working properly.
Still, the city says they’ve received about 200 complaints about strobing LEDs.
“And we do have dedicated phone numbers in place that people can call and make us aware of these issues, complaints, questions, and so-on,” Hernandez said.
If you would like to report a strobing LED streetlight, you can call: 602-262-6441
