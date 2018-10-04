PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rosa produced some pretty dramatic weather in the Valley this week, and one community was able to share the pictures in real time to warn residents of the dangers.
Right as the storms hit, the City of Peoria was able to live stream conditions thanks to the kind of technology used at Arizona’s Family.
[MORE: Weather in Arizona]
They’re the first city in the state, and the only second in the country to do so.
"We don’t get that here very often, and so to see the clouds build, and we all got excited, so we run outside and decide, let’s put our cameras up," said Kristina Perez, City of Peoria digital manager.
[READ MORE: Rainy day chaos! Flooding & water rescues, sinkholes and kayaks]
As remnants of Hurricane Rosa turned blue skies to an ominous gray and the rain came barreling down, the digital media team with the City of Peoria alerted residents instantly, using a drone, a GoPro camera and a system called LiveU.
"LiveU is a backpack that has cell cards in it, much like AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon. We use a cell signal to push back to the station, and we can go with that signal live on-air, Facebook, YouTube," said Shaun Mockoski, City of Peoria digital specialist.
[RELATED: Firefighters rescue drivers stranded in flooded Phoenix wash]
Of about 180,000 Peoria residents, the team estimates 30,000 to 40,000 follow the City’s social media platforms.
"We have a very high engagement, so that’s encouraging to us that people are actually seeing it and heeding the warnings," said Perez.
The City invested about $10,000 for the tools common to a television news broadcast and provided real-time alerts to public safety crews when roads were flooded.
[READ MORE: Rosa dumps record rain on Phoenix area]
"Now fire and PD are considering using drones for similar purposes or for other incidents happening," said Perez.
Peoria also uses the LiveU system to broadcast events, public affairs shows and City meetings on their local government TV station.
It’s an effort to keep a community informed while setting a precedent for other cities to follow.
About a half-dozen other cities between Arizona and California are interested in adding the technology and have reached out to Peoria to find out how it’s working so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.