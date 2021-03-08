PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Peoria is going on a "reverse treasure hunt" of sorts. City officials are looking to return heirlooms to families who donated items to the Peoria Arizona Historical Society Museum over the years.
The museum is permanently closed and the city now is trying to track down the rightful owners of all of these artifacts.
"We know how important history is to families, to the original owners or if they are no longer around, their family members who are wanting to remember their ancestors," said Sharon Roberson, the assistant to the Peoria City Manager. "We want to preserve the history as much as possible we want to get things returned to rightful owners, the original donors who considered these things important enough to lend to the museum."
So far, the city has found some of the owners, but they still hope to reunite the rest. "We have managed to do that with about 7,000 items, but we have some that are unclaimed or undocumented so we are reaching out to try to find additional people who donated items to the museum or know a family member did," Roberson said.
There are tons of different artifacts from typewriters to pianos to stoves.
"There's a rich farming history here in the city of Peoria, lots of old farm houses that had these types of old coal burning stoves, I know there's some family member out there that would treasure having that back."
The deadline to come forward is May 20, 2021 at 5 p.m. To claim your historical piece, contact Sharon Roberson at 623-773-7572 or sharon.roberson@peoriaaz.gov.