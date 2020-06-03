water bottles
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is helping those in need during the hot summer months with a water drive.

The 14th annual Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign is now underway and officials hope to collect 400,000 bottles of water. United Food Bank collects and distributes donated water to different nonprofits throughout the Valley, including Paz De Cristo, Mesa United Way and A New Leaf-East Valley Men’s Center.

Since the campaign began in 2007, more than 4.2 million bottles of water have been donated. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the City is hoping people step up and help out.

“This campaign has become a literal lifesaver for those individuals, and I have no doubt the community will once again show their generosity through the donation of bottles of water,” Mesa Councilmember and United Food Bank Board Member Kevin Thompson said in a statement.

The campaign runs through Sept. 25. For more information, visit www.mesaaz.gov/H2Omesa.

Residents can donate water at various drop-off locations throughout the City:

Mesa Fire Station 202

830 S. Stapley Drive

Drop-off at front door of Community Room

Mesa Fire Station 216

7966 E. McDowell Road

Drop-off at front door of Community Room

Mesa Fire Station 217

10434 E. Baseline Road

Drop-off at front door of Community Room

Mesa Fire Station 218

845 N. Alma School Road

Drop-off at front door of Community Room

Mesa Fire Station 220

32 S. 58th St.

Drop-off at front door of Community Room

United Food Bank Volunteer Center

358 E. Javelina Ave.

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Friday

Paz de Cristo

424 W. Broadway

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday

A New Leaf – East Valley Men’s Center

2345 N. Country Club Drive

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Daily

The Salvation Army

Mesa Citadel Corps

241 E. 6th St.

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday - Friday

Klaus Team - Keller Williams Integrity First Realty

2919 S. Ellsworth Road #133

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

Dobson Ranch Homeowners Association

La Casita Recreation Center

2719 S. Reyes

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday (leave water at office door)

 

