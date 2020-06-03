MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is helping those in need during the hot summer months with a water drive.
The 14th annual Mesa Hydration Donation Campaign is now underway and officials hope to collect 400,000 bottles of water. United Food Bank collects and distributes donated water to different nonprofits throughout the Valley, including Paz De Cristo, Mesa United Way and A New Leaf-East Valley Men’s Center.
Since the campaign began in 2007, more than 4.2 million bottles of water have been donated. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the City is hoping people step up and help out.
“This campaign has become a literal lifesaver for those individuals, and I have no doubt the community will once again show their generosity through the donation of bottles of water,” Mesa Councilmember and United Food Bank Board Member Kevin Thompson said in a statement.
The campaign runs through Sept. 25. For more information, visit www.mesaaz.gov/H2Omesa.
Residents can donate water at various drop-off locations throughout the City:
Mesa Fire Station 202
830 S. Stapley Drive
Drop-off at front door of Community Room
Mesa Fire Station 216
7966 E. McDowell Road
Drop-off at front door of Community Room
Mesa Fire Station 217
10434 E. Baseline Road
Drop-off at front door of Community Room
Mesa Fire Station 218
845 N. Alma School Road
Drop-off at front door of Community Room
Mesa Fire Station 220
32 S. 58th St.
Drop-off at front door of Community Room
United Food Bank Volunteer Center
358 E. Javelina Ave.
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Friday
Paz de Cristo
424 W. Broadway
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday
A New Leaf – East Valley Men’s Center
2345 N. Country Club Drive
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Daily
The Salvation Army
Mesa Citadel Corps
241 E. 6th St.
8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday - Friday
Klaus Team - Keller Williams Integrity First Realty
2919 S. Ellsworth Road #133
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday
Dobson Ranch Homeowners Association
La Casita Recreation Center
2719 S. Reyes
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday (leave water at office door)