GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- The City of Glendale honored a high school senior who helped save the life of a school counselor experiencing a medical emergency.
Just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, Glendale High School senior Diego Garcia was walking by the school's campus when he heard noises coming from behind a locked gate on school grounds. When Diego walked up to the gate, he saw the school's social worker, Danet Garcia, face down on the ground.
Diego asked if she needed help and called 911. Danet, a severe diabetic, had dangerously low blood sugar and passed out, falling face-first onto the sidewalk.
When emergency responders arrived, Diego jumped over the fenced area to unlock the gates from inside so the paramedics could get to Danet. Danet wasn't able to provide her name, did not know where she was or what was happening when paramedics began treating her. Medics were able to stabilize Danet's blood sugar at the scene and treated her later at the ER for her fall injuries.
Two weeks later, the City of Glendale honored Diego for his heroic efforts that day. Diego was awarded a Life Safety certificate signed by the Glendale Chief of Police and Glendale Fire Chief, and a mayoral proclamation by Mayor Jerry Weiers.
During the ceremony, Danet said she believes she may not have survived the night had Diego not found her and helped get her medical attention. Danet has been a social worker for Glendale High School for over a decade.
