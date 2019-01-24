GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you dream of owning your own business? Do you have an idea and you need to make a prototype? The Glendale Public Library can help.
In fact, the City is teaming up with ASU to train people how to become entrepreneurs.
Tonight's ASU Startup School seminar is about identifying your key customer.
Three more sessions will follow every Thursday. They will cover how to build your product, how to make a profit and how to grow your company.
The classes are free and are every Thursday through February 14.
ASU Startup School is a 6-part series created by Arizona State University's Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and taught by staff from the City of Glendale's Department of Economic Development.
The goal is to help entrepreneurs learn the fundamentals of starting and growing a business. At the end of this series, entrepreneurs will be able to express their ideas with an excellently crafted elevator pitch, understand the Business Model Canvas and customer discovery, identified a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and understand the cost and revenue needed to be successful.
Finally, they will translate all of this into a Business Plan.
To sign up for the ASU Startup School, visit the Glendale Public Library Calendar of Events: www.glendaleaz.evanced.info/signup/calendar.
The Glendale Public Library also offers an Idea Center. Inside, you'll find $38,000 work of equipment that can turn your ideal business into a reality like a 3-D printer, 3-D scanner, Vinyl cutter, a video production area, podcast equipment and editing software.
Folks at the library will also teach you how to use them.
All you need is to be a Maricopa County resident to get a Glendale library card.
