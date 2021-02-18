CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In May, the City of Chandler will resume water shut-offs. The city has held off for almost a year so people would not be without running water during the pandemic.
Right now, more than 2,500 people have delinquent accounts and $1.4 million is owed from missed payments.
"Previously, we were under $400,000, so it has gone up significantly since March," says Chandler Chief Financial Officer Dawn Lang.
"When people are living paycheck to paycheck or they have had a crisis, they are making decisions on which bill am I not going to pay this month, that's going to impact me the least. And so when communities were not doing disconnects, they were making those choices that would lead to disconnect eviction, etc.," says Trinity Donovan, CEO of Azcend.
Azcend is a nonprofit servicing Chandler, Gilbert and Queen Creek. It helps struggling people pay their bills. Normally it hands out $1.2 million in assistance annually, but officials say now, they are giving that out every two to three weeks.
Gilbert has already resumed shut-offs, and Donovon says people asking for help in that area has nearly doubled.
Lang says city officials chose May because of high water usage in summer months, and they did not want people to dig themselves into debt they cannot get out of.
"If people do have a crisis and they are in need, they do not have to wait until May," says Donovan.
City officials want people to engage now by setting up a payment plan or directing people to organizations that can assist with past due accounts.